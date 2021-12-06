© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

The process of deradicalizing youth needs an overhaul. A former white supremacist explains how

Published December 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST
In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, Christian Picciolini, founder of the group Life After Hate, poses for a photograph in his Chicago home. Picciolini, a former skinhead, is an activist combatting what many see as a surge in white nationalism across the United States. He's doing it by helping members quit groups including the Ku Klux Klan and skinhead organizations. (Teresa Crawford/AP)
Christian Picciolini has spent the past few years trying to reform white supremacists through a group called the Free Radicals Project. The nonprofit was born from Picciolini’s own experience as a neo-Nazi in the 1980s and 1990s.

But now, he’s making what he calls the “difficult” decision to shut the project down at the end of the year — even as he acknowledges racist extremism remains a major threat.

Picciolini talks about his work and what comes next.

