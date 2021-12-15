© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

A majority of Americans are nervous about gun violence: What does that mean for mental health?

Published December 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST
2nd Amendment activists at an open carry rally at the Texas state capitol on Jan. 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
Have you ever been to the movies and found yourself checking the exits? A new survey suggests more than 62% of people do due to fears about gun violence and terrorism.

Of 2,000 people surveyed by the security firm Evolv Technology, 81% say they’re “anxious” about gun violence in particular.

So what impact is this fear having on Americans’ mental health?

Joel Dvoskin, a clinical and forensic psychologist who served on the American Psychological Association’s Task Force on Reducing Gun Violence, helps us answer that question.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

