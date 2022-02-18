© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston

Is the era of cryptocurrency regulation here?

Published February 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST

Ads for cryptocurrency products were a mainstay of this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, heralding a push into the mainstream for an industry that is still largely unregulated. Things may be changing, however, after a $100 million fine by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Benjamin Pimentel, who covers crypto and fintech from San Francisco for the publication Protocol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

