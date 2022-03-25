© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

High schoolers on Ketanji Brown Jackson's old debate team inspired by her nomination

Published March 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the verge of making history as the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’s credited her path to success to her experience on her high school debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School. Current students on the same debate team say Jackson’s nomination is changing the way they see themselves.

WLRN’s Kate Payne reports.

