With one final turn of the globe, here's a listen back to a year of mornings ... on Morning Edition

Marcus Aurelius (170 AD): “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.”

With the utmost of respect to the Roman emperor and philosopher, I would suggest that any such privilege may also be occasionally tinged with loss or pain. And somewhere in the middle of that joy and loss is where most of us live. So, just before one final turn of the globe for 2025, here are just a few of the voices – some joyful, some anguished - worth one more listen.

Casie Abell: “Our little ten-person Idaho brand at the Supreme Court … I would not have had this on my bingo card of life.”

Boise renter: “My lease came up. He increased my rent to $1,550 a month. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Sonja Christensen: “People have stepped away from their power in so many ways; but we’re seeing a huge push to bring it back.”

Dr. Stephanie “Sam” Martin: “Democracy means letting someone shout at the top of their lungs for a position that you would spend your whole life arguing against, at the top of your own. That’s really hard, but that willingness to engage is really important.”

Dr. Marlene Tromp: “Every time someone has suffered because of a decision ... that has caused me pain. There’s no question.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

