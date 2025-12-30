© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network

With one final turn of the globe, here's a listen back to a year of mornings ... on Morning Edition

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:40 AM MST
26,280 hours
123rf
26,280 hours

Marcus Aurelius (170 AD): “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.”

With the utmost of respect to the Roman emperor and philosopher, I would suggest that any such privilege may also be occasionally tinged with loss or pain. And somewhere in the middle of that joy and loss is where most of us live. So, just before one final turn of the globe for 2025, here are just a few of the voices – some joyful, some anguished - worth one more listen.

Casie Abell: “Our little ten-person Idaho brand at the Supreme Court … I would not have had this on my bingo card of life.”

Boise renter: “My lease came up. He increased my rent to $1,550 a month. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Sonja Christensen: “People have stepped away from their power in so many ways; but we’re seeing a huge push to bring it back.”

Dr. Stephanie “Sam” Martin: “Democracy means letting someone shout at the top of their lungs for a position that you would spend your whole life arguing against, at the top of your own. That’s really hard, but that willingness to engage is really important.”

Dr. Marlene Tromp: “Every time someone has suffered because of a decision ... that has caused me pain. There’s no question.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News Morning Edition
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate