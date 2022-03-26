Photos: Russia keep up attacks in many parts of Ukraine, as millions are displaced

Updated April 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM ET
Editor's note: Graphic content
As Russians continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities, the country's residents are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.
The displacement of millions across Ukraine a little over a month into the invasion is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.
Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries:
