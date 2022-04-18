© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Find an excerpt of “Oh William!” here.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with author Elizabeth Strout about her new novel “Oh William!”

The book explores the relationship between Lucy Barton, a familiar character to Strout’s readers, and her ex-husband William. “Oh William!” comes out in paperback next week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.