Updated flu and COVID vaccines available to many Idahoans

Updated flu and COVID vaccines will soon be widely available in Idaho, but federal changes may impact accessibility of these vaccines.

New updates to vaccines come amid a spike in COVID-19 in Boise. Dr. Ann Weiss, the director of Clinical Services for Primary Health Medical Group, said we can also expect an uptick in flu cases later this fall.

“It's actually a good time right now to get your flu vaccines before the flu season takes off. So you have protection through the whole season,” Weiss said.

Weiss also recommends people receive the newest COVID-19 booster. However, recent changes to federal guidelines may make that process more difficult for some.

“There are some competing guidelines out there as to who else should get it. the FDA, FDA has made their recommendations and we're just kind of waiting for further, hopefully, expansion of those availability for people,” Weiss said.

New FDA guidelines limit the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older and anyone with a serious medical condition. Flu vaccines for adults older than 19 are available in most pharmacies and clinics across the state.

Check out the list below for where you can get your flu and COVID vaccine, depending on your location:

