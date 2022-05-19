© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fears of a recession rise, as markets plunge

Published May 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT

This week’s troubling earning reports from large retailers, including Target and Walmart, have sent U.S. stocks plunging. Investors are worried about the health of the economy.

Are the Federal Reserve and the government doing enough to tame inflation and fight off the threat of recession? Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, weighs in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.