How goats are eating away at wildfire threat in Boise

A baby goat is chewing grass at Juniper Hills, a small, family-owned goat farm tucked into the base of the Boise foothills. From fall through early spring, the 31 goats who call the property home graze on the long grass and brush.

But in the summer months, the goats are sent to different locations around the Boise area.

"We've been doing a ton of grazing on cheatgrass right now, plus noxious weeds. Everybody’s seen a huge increase this year with the warmer winter that we had," said K.C. Shedden, owner of Blackline Consulting and operator of Goats on the Go Boise.

Goats on the Go is a national franchise that connects land owners at risk of wildfire with local goats to help mitigate that risk by chowing down the brush.

"The goats are kind of the fun part. It starts the conversation. It attracts people that are like, 'I don't know what to do on my property. How do we start doing this?'" said Shedden.

Garrett Kirpach is Boise Fire Department’s Wildfire Captain. He said spring rain has allowed cheat grass to flourish. Combine that with the low snow accumulation, and by June, that much dry grass could increase the threat of fire.

"I really try and preach to people that the time to do mitigation at your house is not when there's smoke in the air like this is the time of year to do it," said Kirpach.

Owners of Juniper Hills began collaborating with Shedden following last year’s devastating fires in Southern California, because they realized the benefit grazing could have on their community.

Goats on the Go Boise currently operates with Juniper Hill’s 30 goats and 40 sheep from another local farmer. Shedden said the franchise is growing, and they’re looking for more.