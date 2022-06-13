© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
International travel eases for travelers flying into the U.S. — but what about elsewhere?

Published June 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted its negative COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers flying into the U.S.. The mandate had been in place for almost a year and a half.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has the latest details about the new changes and pandemic-related travel rules and requirements elsewhere around the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.