Golden State Warriors win Game 5 of NBA Finals — putting Boston Celtics on the brink

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics Monday night 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a clear strategy to stop the Warrior’s sharpshooting Steph Curry. Well, he went 0 for 9 on three-point shots. But the other Warriors made them pay — and they found their star in Andrew Wiggins, who scored 26 points.

The Warriors hope to win the series on Thursday night, as the Celtics hope to win at home, forcing a decisive Game 7.

Host Robin Young speaks with Jerry Brewer, sports columnist for the Washington Post.

