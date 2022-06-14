© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County

Jan. 6 committee to zero in on ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

Published June 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with The Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig to discuss the latest news from the congressional hearings investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

She also talks about Tuesday’s Post story about efforts by former President Donald Trump to pressure the Justice Department to investigate false claims of election fraud.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.