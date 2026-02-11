Feb. 2026: BSPR x KIN present Stories of Idaho

Please join us for this extraordinary experience of storytelling through food with James Beard Award winner Kris Komori.

With a public radio twist, the multi-course dinner will offer a curated take on what makes Idaho, Idaho. The dishes are a reflection of the history, land, and beloved people who have made us who we are. Boise State Public Radio tells these stories every day because they preserve our shared history and deepen our understanding of each other. KIN will offer the prix fixe menu for four days in February, with a special ticketed dinner opening night, hosted by George Prentice.

Join us for the evening, or make KIN part of your dinner plans during the Stories of Idaho menu run.

KIN supports a number of causes, focusing primarily on issues of food insecurity, social and racial justice, arts, and sustainability. Each month, KIN features a nonprofit by sharing its mission with our network of followers and guests. Boise State Public Radio is proud to be chosen as this month's nonprofit. We hope you'll join us for this special fine dining experience!

When: Wednesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. (ticketed)

BSPR menu offered Thursday, February 26 through Saturday, February 28

Where: KIN

999 W Main St, Suite P101. Boise, ID 83702

Purchase tickets for this exclusive evening here in support of Boise State Public Radio.