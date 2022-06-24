© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho abortions to be outlawed following Supreme Court ruling

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT

Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, abortions in Idaho and other states across the country will soon become illegal.

This comes as a result of the state's trigger law, signed by Gov. Brad Little in 2020. It will take effect in 30 days.

Abortions in Idaho will only be permitted in cases of rape, incest, and when the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.

A draft opinion from the Supreme Court leaked in May hinted at the decision.

James Dawson
