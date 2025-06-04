Howl: The story of how wolf reintroduction in America’s West became nature’s greatest comeback

A joint reporting series by the Idaho Capital Sun and Boise State Public Radio takes readers and listeners deep into the backcountry to tell one of America’s wildest comeback stories – wolf reintroduction. Reporters Clark Corbin and Heath Druzin spent 14 months trekking through harsh and remote wolf territory to explore how politics and science have collided while these once-endangered animals struggle to survive.

Projects like these are made possible by Boise State Public Radio members.Give now to support future podcasts.

Wolves in the West panel event

On Tuesday, June 17, join us for a panel discussion around the history, reintroduction and politics of wolves at the Special Event Center at Boise State University from 6 to 8 p.m.

Register to attend at the link below