Program changes coming to Boise State Public Radio

Starting July 5, we're refreshing our weekend programming and making a few tweaks during the week to bring you an even richer listening experience. With a mix of new voices, thoughtful storytelling and listener favorites, these updates aim to entertain and better serve our listeners.

The biggest schedule changes will debut in our weekend lineup on Boise State Public Radio News. Tune in and discover what’s new on your Saturday and Sunday soundscape:

We have been notified that To the Best of Our Knowledge, a long-running program on Boise State Public Radio’s Sunday schedule, is to be discontinued. You can find the final episodes of the show at their website and we thank them for many years of insightful and intelligent programs.

During the week on Boise State Public Radio News, you will hear one change to our schedule. Instead of All Things Considered starting at 3 p.m., you'll instead start your afternoon news journey with Marketplace and Today, Explained, with All Things Considered starting at 4 p.m.

Boise State Public Radio Music will feature Tiny Desk Radio on Fridays at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Jazz Mission with Sandon Mayhew will move up an hour on Saturday evenings to 8-10 p.m. and Jazz and the American Spirit with host Jeff Rupert is moving to 10 p.m.

Boise State Public Radio is always looking to improve our service to listeners. This FAQ will hopefully answer any questions you have about these programming changes:

Q: Why are you making these changes?

A: We are constantly looking to provide you with the most compelling and entertaining programming we can find. Several shows have caught our ear while evaluating our current schedule. We think you’ll like them:

Since its inception 16 years ago, the Tiny Desk Concert series has become a cultural phenomenon, offering artists a chance to showcase their talent in an office space transformed into a unique, intimate performance venue. Now Tiny Desk Radio gives listeners the opportunity to discover new music and enjoy exclusive access to performances that are unlike anything else on the radio.

This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.

On The New Yorker Radio Hour, The New Yorker’s editor, David Remnick, presents interviews, profiles and humor in a co-production with WNYC Studios.

On Freakonomics Radio, Stephen J. Dubner uncovers the hidden side of everything. Why is it safer to fly in an airplane than drive a car? How do we decide whom to marry? Why is the media so full of bad news? Also: things you never knew you wanted to know about wolves, bananas, pollution, search engines and the quirks of human behavior.

The Ezra Klein Show invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike?

The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW is your weekly destination for all things fun.It’s about the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small. And nothing’s off limits.

Today, Explained is Vox's daily news explainer show. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.

Q: How do you decide which shows to put on the air?

A: We are always tracking and reviewing the performance of each show on Boise State Public Radio. We subscribe to several research providers including Nielsen. They give us our best audience estimates related to program usage. We are able to follow which shows are doing well and where there might be opportunity for improvement of our service. We’ll continue to carefully evaluate all listener feedback as well as review the ratings to determine how effective our schedule is in serving the community. Please continue to let us know how you feel about our programming.

We welcome your feedback. If you have questions regarding the programming changes, please email Program Director Erik Jones: erikjones@boisestate.edu.

And as always, thank you for being a listener to Boise State Public Radio — we appreciate your continued support.