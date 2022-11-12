'Wait Wait' for Nov. 12, 2022: With Not My Job guest Craig Robinson

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Craig Robinson and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Red Fade; A Lotta Lotto; Do Not Lick!

Panel Questions

The World's First Gift Card

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about sleepovers gone wrong, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Craig Robinson answers three questions about Craigslist

From The Office to Brooklyn 99, Craig Robinson is the actor you're always excited to have show up on your TV. He may be an accomplished multi-hyphanate, but can he answer our three questions about Craigslist?

Panel Questions

My Octopus Pitching Coach; Stress Shovels; The Philly Chicken Man

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Teething Thomas Edison; Birds of Electronic Prey; The Most Expensive Phone Case Ever

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next warning issued by the National Park Service.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.