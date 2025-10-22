Nov. 6 Another Round: Join us in McCall
We are returning to McCall for Another Round! Join us for our third event in partnership with Bistro 45 for a cozy evening of mingling and conversation. We can’t wait to see you there.
What’s on Tap: Come down to Bistro 45 for a chance to chat with local journalist Murphy Woodhouse and the public radio team. Murphy’s reporting focuses on wildfire, homeowners insurance, public land agency layoffs and other issues important to this community. We invite you to join us to connect over a few beverages and hear what’s on your mind!
When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Bistro 45
500 N 3rd St., McCall, ID 83638
Plus! With a donation of any amount you can take home our signature stainless steel tumbler and your first beverage is FREE, courtesy of Bistro 45.
Murphy Woodhouse is part of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations serving the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Boise State Public Radio is a contributing station.