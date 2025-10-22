© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Nov. 6 Another Round: Join us in McCall

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM MDT
Bistro 45 outdoor patio
Bistro 45
The outdoor patio at Bistro 45 in McCall, Idaho.

We are returning to McCall for Another Round! Join us for our third event in partnership with Bistro 45 for a cozy evening of mingling and conversation. We can’t wait to see you there.

Stop by and get your own BSPR logo'd tumbler
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio
Stop by and get your own BSPR logo'd tumbler

What’s on Tap: Come down to Bistro 45 for a chance to chat with local journalist Murphy Woodhouse and the public radio team. Murphy’s reporting focuses on wildfire, homeowners insurance, public land agency layoffs and other issues important to this community. We invite you to join us to connect over a few beverages and hear what’s on your mind!

When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bistro 45
500 N 3rd St., McCall, ID 83638

Plus! With a donation of any amount you can take home our signature stainless steel tumbler and your first beverage is FREE, courtesy of Bistro 45.

Murphy Woodhouse is part of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations serving the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Boise State Public Radio is a contributing station.
Staff
