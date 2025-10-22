Nov. 6 Another Round: Join us in McCall

We are returning to McCall for Another Round! Join us for our third event in partnership with Bistro 45 for a cozy evening of mingling and conversation. We can’t wait to see you there.

Lacey Daley / Boise State Public Radio Stop by and get your own BSPR logo'd tumbler

What’s on Tap: Come down to Bistro 45 for a chance to chat with local journalist Murphy Woodhouse and the public radio team. Murphy’s reporting focuses on wildfire, homeowners insurance , public land agency layoffs and other issues important to this community. We invite you to join us to connect over a few beverages and hear what’s on your mind!

When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bistro 45

500 N 3rd St., McCall, ID 83638

Plus! With a donation of any amount you can take home our signature stainless steel tumbler and your first beverage is FREE, courtesy of Bistro 45.