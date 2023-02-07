© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We will be streaming the State of the Union address live, Tuesday, Feb 7 at 7 p.m. MT (6 p.m. PT). Tune in!

Officials conduct controlled release of toxic chemicals after Ohio train derailment

Published February 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST

Authorities conducted a controlled release of hazardous chemicals aboard the cars of a derailed train in Ohio in order to avoid an explosion. The train derailed on Friday, sending about 50 train cars off the tracks.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Jordan Anderson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.