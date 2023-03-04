'Wait Wait' for March 4, 2023: With Not My Job guest Malala Yousafzai

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Josh Gondelman, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Malala Yousafzai and panelists Maeve Higgins, Mo Rocca and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

We Meet The Evil Step-Governor; Shrinking America's Pastime; Starbucks Gets An Oil Change

Panel Questions

Safety First, Safety Worst

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about new opportunities for self-improvement, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai answers questions about puzzles

At the age of 17, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize, and this year a documentary she executive produced is nominated for an Oscar. She may have the Peace Prize, but can she win the Nobel Pieces Prize by answering our questions about puzzles?

Panel Questions

The Bidens Order Up Controversy; Tom Brady Looks for Another Job; The Most Stressful Time of Day Revealed

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: One Giant Leap For Father Time; Bad News Tattoos; Canadian Bacon Invasion

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that baseball is speeding things up, what will be the next sport to make major changes.

