Free summer resources to beat the heat

As summer temperatures peak, finding cool places for vulnerable populations is critical.

As Idaho faces an El Niño summer, intense heat can increase people's risk for heat-related illnesses and injuries.

“Folks who are unhoused or do not have frequent or regular access to AC or shade or water, even showers to cool down,” said Saidee Jones, the program manager at Our Path Home. “Those folks are at increased risk for some of the heat-related illnesses and injuries.”

Our Path Home is a nonprofit providing resources for the unhoused community in Boise. Jones said the city has designated cool places for people to go during the day and how to find them.

“The resource guide is one of many efforts to support our unhoused community members, getting education about where resources can be found, different amenities that are already available within the community, including water access or access to public bathrooms.”

The summer cooling guide also includes information on meals, clothing and where to find daytime or nighttime shelters.

The need to support the unhoused population is of concern. Since 2025, Boise has followed the Galloway law , which prohibits people from sleeping in cars or public spaces. Offenses can lead to misdemeanor charges with a $1,000 fine or six months in county jail.

“But when you are being basically criminalized for being poor, for becoming unhoused, it's really hard to build that trust,” said Jessia Abbott, the executive director of Corpus Commons.

Corpus Commons, located on Americana Blvd. in Boise, is the only day shelter in Ada County.

“We're not going to check any type of status or what their faith is or what their beliefs are or any of those things,” said Abbott. “If they need help, they need a service, the door is always open.”

She said despite Boise's growth, the lack of wage growth and affordable housing is a barrier.

“78% of Idahoans experiencing homelessness last year did it so for the very first time. And 45% of our unhoused population has incomes. They have jobs.”

Abbott said the law has made it more difficult for the unhoused to find resources, as people need a place to meet their needs during the day, such as using a restroom, showering and eating.

“It makes that job a lot harder and it increases our numbers.”

Jones said systematic and local barriers prevent people from accessing the resources.

“Some of the things include transportation or resources for transportation is one thing. Sometimes accessing different resources requires an immense amount of paperwork or critical docs, identification, documentations that are needed to acquire that resource or service.”

Jones said despite operating in a resource-scarce environment, providing support for the unhoused is a collaborative effort.

“We have a lot of community partners, a lot of nonprofit agencies and individual community members that are supporting the effort.”

Beyond providing the essentials, Abbot said Corpus Commons provides educational services for guests.

“We have volunteers that sit and help do resumes with our guests. We have case managers that sit and help with all the paperwork for our job applications, for employment applications, helping with clothing and walking them through how to interview and all those types of things.”

Both of the nonprofits say the community can support the unhoused this summer through monetary or resource support.