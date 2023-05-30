Zhuqing Li tells the story of sisters divided by China's civil war

Read an excerpt from “Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden” here.

Host Robin Young speaks with Brown University professor Zhuqing Li about her new book “Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden,” which tells the story of her two half-aunts who were separated for three decades when one was stranded on an island that was claimed by China’s Nationalists, while the other remained in mainland China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.