How much risk of violence is there for Trump's Miami courthouse appearance?
Ahead of former president Donald Trump's courthouse appearance on federal charges Tuesday, some on the far right have been calling for violence.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ahead of former president Donald Trump's courthouse appearance on federal charges Tuesday, some on the far right have been calling for violence.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.