The Reddit blackout explained

By Bobby Allyn
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT

Thousands of communities on the social media site Reddit went dark in an apparent protest of new fees. The outrage focuses on new charges that Reddit levied on the developers of third-party apps.

Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
