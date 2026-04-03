At Idaho Shakespeare Festival, a new Macbeth reexamines ambition and blame

Is Macbeth a stereotypical gurgling stew of power, lust and desire? Or is it a story of a lost couple, haunted by their choices? Is toxic ambition thrust upon them? Or were they always destined for defeat?

It’s likely that all of the above are there at the door to greet us when we arrive to visit a new Macbeth and Lady M. But we, as an audience, bring so much baggage with us: all of the previous tellings of the "Scottish play" we’ve seen on stage and screen over the years. And therein might lie some of our preconceived versions of history's most famous (and fractured) power couple.

“I’m super aware of that,” said Cassandra Bissell, as she steps into the formidable shoes of Lady M in this new Macbeth, currently playing at Cleveland's Great Lakes Theater and soon to open a new season of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “I was so nervous for exactly that reason: knowing that audiences come with those certain expectations of the couple.”

But Bissell now takes on the challenge with confidence. In fact, she says she’s gotten to know the complexities of Lady M quite well.

“I have deep empathy for her,” said Bissell. “Hers is a lonely journey. She primarily only interacts with Mac, so I lean in very deeply to what that relationship is. These are people who have been through ... " Bissell paused to take a long breath. “They ‘ve been through ... some stuff together. They are a team. Until they’re not.”

Sara Bruner, Producing Artistic Director of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, picked up the gauntlet to take on the formidable task of directing Macbeth for ISF.

TRG Multimedia Cassandra Bissell is Lady Macbeth

“Lady M gets the worst rap in the show. He (Macbeth) is the one that takes it too far. He’s the one that will not stop. He’s the one that gets blinded and forgets everything that’s important to him. He’s the one. We always linger on her. But he’s the one.”

And while there's so much angst that swirls around Macbeth, Bruner is quick to add that we can also find a generous amount of hope in the telling of this story, which dates back to the 11th century.

“In the midst of all that is going on, there are some good people in the play,” said Bruner. “People who are talking, who are rallying, who are strategizing, who are holding out hope and belief for a better future.”

Bruner and Bissell joined Morning Edition host George Prentice for a wide-ranging conversation about Macbeth’s themes of power, ambition, trust and hope and how, as Bruner says, they seek to “mine the humanity out of these characters.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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