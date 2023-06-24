© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a small Caribbean nation is resisting climate change and rising sea levels

By Kirk Siegler
Published June 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT

One small Caribbean country is trying to become the world's most climate resilient nation, even in the face of rising seas and intensifying storms.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate