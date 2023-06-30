What are the laws and regulations for fireworks in Idaho?

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the fireworks stands are up across Idaho.

With the weather heating up and things drying out, fireworks are a concern when it comes to both house fires and wildfires. Idaho has laws in place to keep fireworks safe and sane, but you can still buy aerial fireworks even though they are illegal to light in the state.



Legal Fireworks in Idaho

Safe and sane fireworks, or fireworks that stay near the ground and do not travel outside of 20-foot diameter, are to be used in gravel or asphalt areas away from vegetation and buildings. These fireworks include cone fountains, sparklers, wheels and whistles, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Aerial Fireworks

Aerial fireworks are illegal to shoot off in Idaho, although you can purchase them legally in the state. Firework vendors must have people sign an affidavit saying they won’t set off aerial fireworks in Idaho.

Aerial fireworks have a risk of starting wildfires and causing injuries to people. In 2016, the Table Rock Fire was started by illegal fireworks and burned over 2,500 acres. Two structures, including a home, were destroyed in the fire.

Illegal fireworks in Idaho include bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky flyers, display shells and other aerial items.

Other firework regulations in Idaho

Fireworks can be sold starting at midnight on June 23 until midnight on July 5 and starting at midnight on December 26 until midnight on January 1. Fireworks also have authorized use times during specific times of the year and people should check local ordinances for dates when fireworks can be used.

Having fireworks and/or using them on federal public lands is prohibited, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Anyone who is misusing fireworks can also be held liable for damages, which often include the costs of putting out the fire.

Firework Safety Tips

Before lighting off fireworks, the City of Boise says taking these steps can help you prepare and have a safer celebration:



Use legal fireworks purchased at licensed outlets

Store fireworks out of reach of children

Always read and follow label directions

Keep pets indoors as they may be easily frightened by fireworks

Always have water handy, like a garden hose or a bucket of water

While you are lighting fireworks, an adult should always be in charge of lighting them and matches and lighters should be kept away from children. Fireworks should be used outdoors only and only one lit at a time. Children and pets should be kept away from the fireworks, which should be placed on the ground and not thrown or held in your hand.