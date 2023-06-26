© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Accused Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty in court

Published June 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT

The 23-year-old accused of murdering five people and injuring 17 others in the Club Q shooting is expected to plead guilty to murder and hate crimes charges on Monday.

The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, will appear in a Colorado Springs courtroom to face the charges as well as the victims reading statements.

KRCC reporter Abigail Beckman is at the courthouse and joins host Scott Tong for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate