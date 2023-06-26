Morning news brief
Mercenary leader launched a failed rebellion against Russia's military leaders. White House promotes infrastructure and other projects. Activists in Atlanta protest against a police training facility.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Mercenary leader launched a failed rebellion against Russia's military leaders. White House promotes infrastructure and other projects. Activists in Atlanta protest against a police training facility.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.