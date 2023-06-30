13-year-old pro skateboarder becomes first female to land 720 trick
Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old Australian girl, made history on Tuesday when she became the first female skater to land a 720 — two full rotations in the air.
Copyright 2023 NPR
