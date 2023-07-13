© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

AP reports on SCOTUS Justices' university visits, politicians and donors they sometimes meet with

Published July 13, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT

We’ve been following a range of ethical issues for Supreme Court Justices. This week, the Associated Press reported on Supreme Court Justices taking trips to colleges and universities, where they sometimes end up in the room with donors and politicians.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Brian Slodysko, a national political reporter with the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate