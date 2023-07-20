City of Nampa, Latino community discusses what the Hispanic Cultural Center should be

The Latino community asked the Mayor of Nampa what the Hispanic Cultural Center should be in the future.

The meeting was hosted Wednesday by the City of Nampa at the Hispanic Cultural Center — all the chairs in the room were full as Mayor Debbie Kling stood in front of the room and greeted everyone in attendance. She started by answering the question: "Why did the city do what it did?"

"Needless to say, after much discussion and attempted communication, we came to the place where some type of action needed to take place," she says

The City of Nampa Chief of Staff, Rick Hogaboam, addressed the crowd what are the next steps.

The communityasked questions about the future of the building. They asked who is going to run the building, are events taking place and what is going to happen next.

Currently, the city is doing a thorough assessment of the condition of the building. They are doing some cleaning and determining what needs to be repaired.

"Everybody who uses this building should be assured that they have a safe and clean building that they are proud to be in," said Hogabaom.

A roar of applause came from the audience.

They will also be honoring events already scheduled and asking the public to contact the city to make sure they know when the events are scheduled. Also, there will be a staff working from the building from 9-5 on weekdays to make sure the people have access to the building.

People in attendance were asked what the center's strengths, weaknesses and what they want to see in the future. The city will be using those comments to create a Request for Proposal. It will help choose who will manage the building.

"We've got to put the information out to them that what we are going to require," said Mayor Kling.

PODER of Idaho, an organization meant to support Latinos in Idaho, has a survey posted on its website for those who were not able toattend and the city will also gather those answers.