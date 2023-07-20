© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
News

City of Nampa, Latino community discusses what the Hispanic Cultural Center should be

Boise State Public Radio News | By Richard Rodriguez
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT
A group of people sit in white folding chairs in a room. There are three people standing up near the front of the room, which has orange walls, speaking into a microphone.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Latino community asked the Mayor of Nampa what the Hispanic Cultural Center should be in the future.

The meeting was hosted Wednesday by the City of Nampa at the Hispanic Cultural Center — all the chairs in the room were full as Mayor Debbie Kling stood in front of the room and greeted everyone in attendance. She started by answering the question: "Why did the city do what it did?"

"Needless to say, after much discussion and attempted communication, we came to the place where some type of action needed to take place," she says

The City of Nampa Chief of Staff, Rick Hogaboam, addressed the crowd what are the next steps.

The communityasked questions about the future of the building. They asked who is going to run the building, are events taking place and what is going to happen next.

Currently, the city is doing a thorough assessment of the condition of the building. They are doing some cleaning and determining what needs to be repaired.

"Everybody who uses this building should be assured that they have a safe and clean building that they are proud to be in," said Hogabaom.

A roar of applause came from the audience.

They will also be honoring events already scheduled and asking the public to contact the city to make sure they know when the events are scheduled. Also, there will be a staff working from the building from 9-5 on weekdays to make sure the people have access to the building.

People in attendance were asked what the center's strengths, weaknesses and what they want to see in the future. The city will be using those comments to create a Request for Proposal. It will help choose who will manage the building.

"We've got to put the information out to them that what we are going to require," said Mayor Kling.

PODER of Idaho, an organization meant to support Latinos in Idaho, has a survey posted on its website for those who were not able toattend and the city will also gather those answers.

Tags
News Canyon CountyNampaHispanic Cultural Center of Idaho
Richard Rodriguez
I'm Richard and I started in 2022 as a summer intern. I graduated from University of Idaho in 2023 and am working as a newsroom assistant. Currently, I am doing stories on a variety of subjects to get a better understanding of different beats. However, I would love to cover stories about diverse issues.
See stories by Richard Rodriguez

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate