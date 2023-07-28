© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 1-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.

The Hualapai Nation plans to restore a beloved Route 66 landmark in Arizona

By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:49 AM MDT

A century-old gas station on Route 66 in Arizona was once the heart of the Hualapai < > Nation. The building is crumbling, but the tribe has plans to breathe new life into the landmark.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa Sevigny
