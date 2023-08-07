© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Justice Deparment seeks to protective order in Donald Trump's Jan 6th case as he wants judge recused

Published August 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces a Monday deadline to respond to a Justice Department request to prevent the former president from potentially releasing privileged information in his election interference case. This comes as Trump seeks Judge Tanya Chutkan’s recusal and a change of venue

We get the latest from the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

