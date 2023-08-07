Morning news brief
Donald Trump's attorneys near a deadline to respond to a request by prosecutors for a protective order. Coup leaders close Niger's airspace. Ukraine calls summit on ending war with Russia productive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Donald Trump's attorneys near a deadline to respond to a request by prosecutors for a protective order. Coup leaders close Niger's airspace. Ukraine calls summit on ending war with Russia productive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.