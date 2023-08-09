© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Newly discovered internal memo reveals origin of scheme to overturn 2020 election

Published August 9, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

The New York Times obtained a copy of a Dec. 6, 2020, internal memo, where a lawyer connected to then-President Donald Trump first laid out a plan to use false slates of electors to subvert the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Luke Broadwater, one of the reporters on the story. He covers Congress for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

