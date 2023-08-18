© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

'Planet Money': The FTC finds that breaking up big business is hard to do

By Darian Woods
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:09 AM MDT

Is the Federal Trade Commission on a losing streak? Critics argue that under Linda Khan's leadership it is bringing cases to court that it can't win.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate