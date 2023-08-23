© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

The 'Barbie' movie's success puts her among history's top-20 films

By Neda Ulaby
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT

When Barbie brought close to $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, it became one of the only female-dominated movies among the top-grossing films of all time.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
