Earthquakes are to be expected on the West Coast. In Ohio? Not so much
A late August Earthquake occurred in a place some might not expect: Ohio. Recently the state has experienced plenty of low-level seismic activity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A late August Earthquake occurred in a place some might not expect: Ohio. Recently the state has experienced plenty of low-level seismic activity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.