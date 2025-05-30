"Mindmasters" by Sandra Matz

There are more pieces of digital data than there are stars in the universe. This data helps us monitor our planet, decipher our genetic code, and take a deep dive into our psychology.

In her new book, Mindmasters, Columbia Business School professor Sandra Matz reveals in fascinating detail how big data offers insights into the most intimate aspects of our psyches. As algorithms become increasingly adept at accessing the human mind, they also become more and more powerful at controlling it, enticing us to buy a certain product or vote for a certain political candidate. Some say this technological trend is no big deal. Others consider it one of the greatest threats to humanity. But what if the truth is more nuanced and mind-bending than that?

Sandra Matz is a computational social scientist whose work has been featured in Psychological Science and the American Psychologist, BBC, the World Economic Forum and elsewhere. Matz is an associate profession at Columbia Business School, where she also serves as the Co-Director of the Center for Advanced Technology and Human Performance.