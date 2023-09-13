© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
UN debates how to define cybercrime

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT

While cybercrime is a problem around the world, agreeing on a definition on the international stage has been a huge challenge. That's plainly been on display at the United Nations recently.

Jenna McLaughlin
