How admissions offices can evaluate students after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
Colleges are looking for new, legal ways to help diversify incoming classes now that the U.S. Supreme Court has banned race-conscious admissions policies.
To paint a fuller picture of a prospective student, colleges could rely on things like a high school profile, the neighborhood a student grew up in and family resources. New research shows this can be a great predictor of students’ success when they get to campus.
NPR’s Elissa Nadworny explains why.
