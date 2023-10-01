Slovakia elects pro-Russian politician who wants to cut military support for Ukraine
A pro-Russian politician has won Slovakia's parliamentary elections, throwing NATO's unity amid the Russia-Ukraine war into question.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A pro-Russian politician has won Slovakia's parliamentary elections, throwing NATO's unity amid the Russia-Ukraine war into question.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.