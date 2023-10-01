© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Outage In Stanley & Challis For Planned Maintenance

The fall of crypto

Published October 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT

NPR's David Gura speaks with Zeke Faux of Bloomberg News and New Yorker staff writer Sheelah Kolhatkar about the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate