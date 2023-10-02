Gen. Mark Milley looks back at the war in Afghanistan during exit interview
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with now-retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley about the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with now-retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley about the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.