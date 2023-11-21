How one reporter tells the story of Philippines President Duterte's drug war
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.