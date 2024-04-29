Procession and memorial for Ada County Sheriff Deputy Tobin Bolter to be held on Tuesday

The procession and memorial for Ada County Sheriff Deputy Tobin Bolter is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30. Bolter was killed as he attempted a traffic stop earlier this month in Boise, the first deputy who died in the line of duty in ACSO history.

Procession information

The community is encouraged to line up along the procession route to show support for Deputy Bolter and his family. It will start in the area of Highway 55 and State Street in Eagle around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ending at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The full route goes as follows:



The procession will begin near Highway 55 and State St. in Eagle

The procession will travel west on State St. to Star Rd.

The procession will turn south on Star Rd.

The procession will travel south on Star Rd. to Chinden/Hwy 20-26

The procession will turn west on Chinden/20-26 to Can Ada Rd.

The procession will travel south on Can-Ada Rd. to Franklin Rd.

The procession will turn east on Franklin Rd.

The procession will travel east on Franklin Rd. to the entrance of the Ford Idaho Center.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it expects the procession to last around two hours. People are encouraged to stand along the route, listen to directions and stand in safe places along the roadway. It is not encouraged to stand on the stretch of roadway between Star Road between W. Joplin and Chinden, as there is not a safe place to stand.



Memorial service information

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The indoor service is reserved for Deputy Bolter's family, friends, law enforcement and law enforcement families. The service will be livestreamed in the Ford Idaho Center's outdoor amphitheater and the Ada County Sheriff's Office YouTube channel.

If you plan on attending person, the Ada County Sheriff's Office says go to the public entrance leading to the amphitheater on the northwest side of the building.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

Parking information

Parking in the area around the Ford Idaho Center will be limited and reserved for family, friends and law enforcement personnel from the procession. The Gateway Shopping center around JC Penney is offering free parking as is Amazon. Walmart, College of Western Idaho and Edmark Toyota are offering sections of their parking lot for overflow parking. There will be shuttles available to take people from the parking lots to the perimeter of the Idaho Center complex.

Road closures

Starting at 1 p.m., Idaho Center Blvd. from Franklin Road to Cherry Lane will be closed to all traffic. At 5 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

