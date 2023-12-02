© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Google starts deleting Gmail accounts that have been inactive for over two years

By Asma Khalid
Published December 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST

Google has begun deleting accounts that haven't been used for 2 years. NPR's Asma Khalid talks with Richard Lawler of the Verge about it.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate