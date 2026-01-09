© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

“The Predicament” by William Boyd

By Bob Kustra
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:42 PM MST

Our guest today is novelist William Boyd, author of the thrilling new novel, The Predicament.

The book follows Gabriel Dax, travel writer and accidental spy, who has returned to a life of secrets and subterfuge. Dax is sent to Guatemala under the guise of covering a volatile presidential election, where the ruthless decisions of the Mafia threaten to provoke warfare in collusion with the CIA.

William Boyd is the author of 17 bestselling novels and five collections of stories. His 2002 book, Any Human Heart, was longlisted for the Booker Prize and adapted into a TV series with Channel 4. He joins us today from the UK.

